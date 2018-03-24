Simon recorded two hits through just 5:39 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

The rookie missed the previous six games with a lower-body injury, so even though his minutes were limited, he helps the Penguins' depth up front. Additionally, if injuries were to strike, Simon is capable of treading water in a scoring role. Still, as long as he's buried down the depth chart, his fantasy value is extremely limited.