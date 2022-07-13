Tokarski inked a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Penguins on Wednesday.

Tokarski's deal is technically a one-way contract, which means he will join the team for training camp, but he should be expected to spend the year in the minors as the No. 3 option for the club after Casey DeSmith (abdomen) was re-signed in early July. Still, if DeSmith isn't fully fit for the start or the year after undergoing core muscle surgery, Tokarski could get the chance to serve as the backup behind Tristan Jarry for Opening Night.