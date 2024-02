Tokarski was summoned from AHL Rochester on Thursday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Tokarski has a 3.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 16 contests with Rochester this season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was slated to start Thursday versus Florida, is dealing with a lower-body injury. Eric Comrie and Tokarski are likely to share the goaltending duties during Luukkonen's absence.