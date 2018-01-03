Cole notched an assist against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Cole won a battle along the boards and was able to chip the puck behind the Philadelphia defensemen, where speedy Conor Sheary was able to pick it up for a breakaway goal. In addition to his helper, the Michigan native registered four hits and eight blocked shots Tuesday, while logging a season high 22:43 of ice time. Despite the big night, the 28-year-old could still find himself struggling for regular minutes now that Justin Schultz and Kris Letang are back in the lineup.