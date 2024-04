Cole picked up an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators in Game 2.

Cole snapped a five-game point drought when he set up a Nikita Zadorov tally in the second period. The 35-year-old Cole is unlikely to produce much offense in the playoffs, but he should be able to maintain a bottom-four role on the blue line. He had 11 points, 166 blocked shots, 83 hits, 61 shots on net and 61 PIM over 78 regular-season appearances.