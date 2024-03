Cole notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Cole set up a Sam Lafferty tally in the first period. The 35-year-old Cole had been out of the lineup over the last two games, though his lack of a scoring touch means that's not an issue for most fantasy managers. For the season, the hard-nosed defenseman has 10 points, 57 shots on net, 73 hits, 147 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 69 appearances.