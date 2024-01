Cole scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Cole's first goal of the campaign opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period, sparking a five-goal frame for the Canucks. The defenseman has three points over his last 10 games, matching his production from the first two months of the campaign. Cole is at six points, 32 shots on net, 36 PIM, 36 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings in a bottom-four role this season.