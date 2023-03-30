Rutta (lower body) skated prior to Thursday's matchup with Nashville but didn't participate in line rushes and won't be in the lineup, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Rutta will be out of action for his seventh consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. While the fact that he has begun skating is a step in the right direction, the Czech native should probably be considered questionable, at best, heading into a back-to-back versus the Bruins and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.