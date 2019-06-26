Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Avoids open market
Blandisi received a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Blandisi was acquired by the Penguins from Anaheim in January and appears to have earned himself at least another year with the franchise. The 24-year-old garnered nine goals and 11 helpers in 27 games with the Baby Pens. The acquisition of Dominik Kahun and emergence of Teddy Blueger could force Bladnisi to spend most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
