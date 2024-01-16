Zohorna landed on the waiver wire Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Zohorna was a healthy scratch for four of the Pens' last six games, so the decision to drop him from the lineup shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming he clears, the 27-year-old winger figures to be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With the extra roster spot, Pittsburgh will likely bring up a defenseman after Chad Ruhwedel (undisclosed) was injured Monday and put Colin White in Zohorna's spot on the third line.