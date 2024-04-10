Zohorna was elevated from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Zohorna will trade places with Samuel Poulin, who was sent down in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Zohorna has played in 31 NHL games this season, registering four goals on 38 shots, three assists and 42 shots while averaging 10:04 of ice time. The move is likely more about getting Poulin ice time after he served as a healthy scratch for the previous three games. Still, Zohorna could challenge the likes of Jesse Puljujarvi or Emil Bemstrom for a spot in the lineup against the Wings on Thursday.