Zohorna was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Zohorna has concluded the NHL campaign with four goals and seven points in 33 contests. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is set to advance to the postseason, so the 27-year-old will help the club in that quest. Zohorna has nine goals and 25 points in 29 games with the minor-league squad.