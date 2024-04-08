Shea is stuck in Buffalo due to an immigration problem but is expected to arrive in Toronto in time for Monday's matchup, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shea has played in four straight games for the Penguins in which he recorded one goal on two shots, three hits and three blocks while averaging 14:17 of ice time. If Shea isn't able to get to the arena in time, it would likely mean a return to the lineup for John Ludvig, who hasn't played since March 30 versus the Blue Jackets.