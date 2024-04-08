Share Video

Link copied!

Shea is stuck in Buffalo due to an immigration problem but is expected to arrive in Toronto in time for Monday's matchup, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shea has played in four straight games for the Penguins in which he recorded one goal on two shots, three hits and three blocks while averaging 14:17 of ice time. If Shea isn't able to get to the arena in time, it would likely mean a return to the lineup for John Ludvig, who hasn't played since March 30 versus the Blue Jackets.

More News