Shea played in 31 games as a rookie this season but managed just one point to go with 24 hits, 24 blocks and 17 shots.

Shea started all nine April games during the Penguins' last-gasp push for a postseason spot, seemingly earning the trust of the coaching staff. If the team would like to keep Shea in a third-pairing ahead of next season, it will need to sign him to an extension prior to July 1 or risk him agreeing to terms elsewhere.