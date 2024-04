Shea was put on waivers Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Shea had a goal, 24 hits and 24 blocks in 31 contests with Pittsburgh in 2023-24. Assuming he clears waivers, Shea can be sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the squad's playoff run. The 27-year-old has provided two goals and six points in 22 outings with the minor-league club this campaign. The blueliner can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.