Poulin was recalled from the AHL on Thursday by the Penguins.

Poulin has played in the minors this season for the most part, recording 13 goals and 14 assists in 36 games with the AHL club. The 2019 first-round pick has played in just three NHL games in his career in which he's recorded one assist, two shots, and three hits while averaging just 9:58 of ice time.