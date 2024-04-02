Poulin was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Poulin needed to be sent back to the minors in order to free up the necessary cap space to bring up Joel Blomqvist in light of Tristan Jarry's (illness) potential absence. If the Pens can get either Jarry back or one of their two injured defenseman, it could clear the way for Poulin to be called back up ahead of Thursday's tilt versus Washington.