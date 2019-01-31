Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Doing on-ice work
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) took to the ice Thursday to work on some stickhandling drills, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Aston-Reese has been sidelined since Jan. 8, a stretch of seven games, due to his undisclosed issue. The natural center didn't stay on for the team portion of practice, so he seems unlikely to suit up for Friday's matchup with Ottawa. Once the Staten Island native is given the all-clear, he figures to bump Garrett Wilson from the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates alone Sunday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Out for a while•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: May have suffered serious injury•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Leads Pens to win•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Summoned by big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...