Aston-Reese (undisclosed) took to the ice Thursday to work on some stickhandling drills, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Aston-Reese has been sidelined since Jan. 8, a stretch of seven games, due to his undisclosed issue. The natural center didn't stay on for the team portion of practice, so he seems unlikely to suit up for Friday's matchup with Ottawa. Once the Staten Island native is given the all-clear, he figures to bump Garrett Wilson from the lineup.