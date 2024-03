Aston-Reese was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, according to Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside.

The Red Wings had only 12 healthy forwards Thursday as Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were out of action with an illness. Aston-Reese had one assist in 25 appearances with the Red Wings earlier in the season. He fared better at the AHL level with 13 goals and 28 points in 56 contests in 2023-24.