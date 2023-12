Aston-Reese was sent down to the minors Friday.

Aston-Reese has played in just one NHL game this season in which he recorded two hits in 6:21 of ice time. The center will head back to Grand Rapids where he has notched four goals and three assists in 20 minor-league contests. Even with the demotion, Aston-Reese should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the rest of the campaign.