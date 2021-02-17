Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Washington.
Aston-Reese ended Vitek Vanecek's bid for a shutout with just 4:55 left in the third period, burying a wrist shot as the trailer on an odd-man rush. It was his third consecutive game with a goal since returning from a shoulder injury, injecting Pittsburgh's bottom six with an additional dash of offense. The 26-year-old has needed only three games to get halfway to the six goals he totaled in 57 contests last season.
