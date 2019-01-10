Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Out for a while
Aston-Reese is dealing with an upper-body injury that is defined by coach Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as "longer term," Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Aston-Reese will miss at least the next three games, and Sullivan doesn't sound optimistic that the bottom-six center will be able to return as soon he's eligible to come off IR. This is a shame considering ZAR's made tremendous strides in his second year at the top level, adding six goals and five assists to complement a plus-8 rating over 30 games.
