Aston-Reese is dealing with an upper-body injury that is defined by coach Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as "longer term," Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Aston-Reese will miss at least the next three games, and Sullivan doesn't sound optimistic that the bottom-six center will be able to return as soon he's eligible to come off IR. This is a shame considering ZAR's made tremendous strides in his second year at the top level, adding six goals and five assists to complement a plus-8 rating over 30 games.