The Penguins recalled Aston-Reese from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

The Penguins are hoping Aston-Reese will be able to provide them with a spark up front, as they've struggled offensively during their last three games, scoring just three goals while posting an 0-2-1 record. The 24-year-old forward has been productive in the minors this season, notching six goals and nine points in 11 contests.