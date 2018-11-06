Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Summoned by big club
The Penguins recalled Aston-Reese from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The Penguins are hoping Aston-Reese will be able to provide them with a spark up front, as they've struggled offensively during their last three games, scoring just three goals while posting an 0-2-1 record. The 24-year-old forward has been productive in the minors this season, notching six goals and nine points in 11 contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Three helpers in preseason win•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Fully healthy and ready for camp•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Will require surgery•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Leaves after high hit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...