Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Under the weather
Aston-Reese is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's game against the Blues, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The Penguins are dealing with multiple injuries up front, so if Aston-Reese is unable to go against St. Louis, they'll likely need to promote someone from the minors. Another update on the 25-year-old American should surface following Wednesday's morning skate.
