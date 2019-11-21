Trotman was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Trotman's promotion will set off alarm bells among the Penguins faithful regarding Justin Schultz's (undisclosed) availability versus the Islanders on Thursday. The 29-year-old Trotman is unlikely to dress even if Schultz can't play, as Chad Ruhwedel would be the most likely candidate to slot into the lineup.