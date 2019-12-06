Trotman was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Trotman became the odd man out with Justin Schultz (undisclosed) coming off injured reserve. The 29-year-old has logged just 15:36 of ice time in five games for the Pens this year and will likely spend the rest of the season in the minors, barring another run of injuries in Pittsburgh.