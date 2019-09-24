Penguins' Zach Trotman: Undergoes hernia sugery
Trotman had surgery to repair a sports hernia injury and is facing a long-term absence, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Trotman's producer will see him designated for non-roster injured reserve to start the 2019-20 campaign and likely ends any chance he had of securing a spot on the 23-man roster. Unless Pittsburgh moves a blueliner prior to Opening Night, the Indiana native likely slots in as the ninth or tenth defenseman on the organizational depth chart. Look for the 29-year-old to be shipped down to the minors once cleared to return.
