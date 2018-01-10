Predators' Pontus Aberg: Pointless in eight straight
Aberg has failed to write his name on the scoresheet in eight consecutive outings.
In addition to his offensive slump, Aberg has also served as a healthy scratch in three of the Predators' previous 11 contests. The Swede has excelled in the minors, as he racked up 31 goals and 21 helpers with AHL Milwaukee last season, but has been unable to convert that scoring touch to the NHL level. If the winger can't figure out his game soon, Nashville may return him to the Admirals -- if only to jumpstart his season.
