Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Heading to Nashville in free agency
Rinaldo is set to sign a two-way contract with the Predators, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Being able to reunite with coach Peter Laviolette is believed to have been a key selling point for Rinaldo and his decision to head to Nashville. Those two bonded in Philadelphia before Laviolette was fired in 2013-14. Rinaldo -- who ended up staying in Philly one year longer than the bench boss -- has accrued 1,107 hits over 328 career contests between the Flyers, Bruins, and Coyotes, but he doesn't have the offensive chops necessary to make a serious fantasy impact.
