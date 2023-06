Blidh signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Blidh posted 23 points in 53 AHL games between Hartford and Colorado. The winger is a veteran of 84 NHL contests over the last seven years, but he's managed just 12 points. He'll likely be organizational depth for the Rangers, and he'll be limited to a bottom-six role at the NHL level at best.