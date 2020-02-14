Rangers' Joey Keane: Called up from minors
Keane was promoted from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Keane's call-up comes after Marc Staal (illness) was unable to suit up versus Minnesota on Thursday. If the veteran blueliner remains unavailable, the 20-year-old Keane will provide emergency depth heading into Friday's clash with Columbus.
