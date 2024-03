Lindgren (lower body) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Islanders.

Lindgren took an awkward fall along the boards and couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice. The 26-year-old blueliner had an assist on Will Cuylle's goal earlier in the contests, giving him 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 66 games this year. Zac Jones could see a larger role if Lindgren is forced to miss time, while the newly acquired Chad Ruhwedel would likely slot into the lineup.