Pitlick is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Pitlick logged just 6:58 of ice time Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, which isn't all that unusual for a fourth-liner. The injury will likely cost him at least a handful of games. Brennan Othmann was called up from AHL Hartford and should get a look during Pitlick's absence.