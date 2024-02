Pitlick hit the waiver wire Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pitlick was a healthy scratch versus the Flames on Monday and now finds himself heading down to the minors, assuming he clears. In his last 23 contests, the winger has notched just one point to go with 24 shots, 49 hits and eight blocks. The Rangers could bring Pitlick back up before Thursday's matchup with the Habs or consider recalling another option from AHL Hartford.