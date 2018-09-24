Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers upper-body injury
DeKeyser has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago due to an upper-body injury, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't go so far as to say DeKeyser wouldn't play Wednesday versus Boston, but he certainly didn't sound hopeful -- labelling the blueliner as questionable. Injuries limited the 28-year-old DeKeyser to just 65 games last season in which he managed to tallied a mere 12 points. If he does miss any time, Luke Witkowski figures to slot into the lineup in his stead.
