Red Wings' Darren Helm: Garners secondary assist in loss
Helm assisted on his team's only goal Tuesday for a 4-1 home loss to the Kings.
With three goals and six helpers through 24 games, Helm is producing as expected. However, those numbers won't excite fantasy players, especially because the speedy forward has been left off the man advantage. It's best to leave the penalty-killing specialist on the waiver wire in most settings.
