Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scoring frenzy this weekend
Helm recorded two assists Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Helm has caught lightning in a bottle in the last two days. He has five points, including four assists, between Friday and Saturday's games. But Helm's 18 points in 44 games this season don't give him much fantasy value.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Posts season-high three points•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Shows physical edge in Wednesday's return•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Aiming to return next Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Projected to miss at least next four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...