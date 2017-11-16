Helm (undisclosed) is expected to play in Friday's home game against the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.comm reports.

It's still not clear what's been bothering Helm, but at any rate, it doesn't seem like a major issue. GM Ken Holland was the one to say that he thinks Helm will be out there for the next contest, and fantasy owners should be able to confide in the opinion of a man who's been in his executive position with the Red Wings since 1983.