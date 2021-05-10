site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-kaden-fulcher-back-to-minors-440561 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
May 9, 2021
at
8:14 pm ET 1 min read
Fulcher was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Fulcher spent most of the season shuffling between the AHL and taxi squad but never saw any
NHL action. The 22-year-old owns a .906 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA through five games with AHL Grand Rapids. More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read