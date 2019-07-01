Sabres' Andrew Hammond: Joining Buffalo organization
Hammond signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sabres on Monday.
Hammond figures to serve as organizational depth for the Sabres, as Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark are on hand at the NHL level. The Hamburglar has mostly been limited to an AHL role, though he actually has a very solid 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage over 56 NHL appearances, mostly buoyed by a tremendous run with Ottawa in 2014-15.
