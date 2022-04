Hammond was pulled in the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes after allowing six goals on 30 shots.

Hammond got the hook after Carolina stretched its lead to 6-1 and the move sparked New Jersey's offense a bit. Jon Gillies entered in relief. This was likely Hammond's final appearance of the season, and he'll finish with a 4-5-1 record, 3.89 GAA and .879 save percentage split between Montreal and New Jersey.