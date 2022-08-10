Hammond will join the Panthers on a professional tryout agreement, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

Hammond appeared in 11 games this past season, his first NHL action since 2017-18, for the Canadiens and Devils in which he posted a combined 4-5-1 record and .879 save percentage. With Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight firmly cemented as the Panthers' goaltending duty, Hammond best hope to land a spot with the club's AHL franchise that will see him as the No. 3 goalie.