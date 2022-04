Hammond will be stationed between the pipes for Thursday's home tilt with the Sabres.

Hammond is coming off a terrific win over Vegas on Monday where he stopped 42 of 44 shots. Prior to that victory, he was 0-2-1 with an .822 save percentage in three games with the Devils. The 34-year-old is sporting an unsightly 7.56 GAA and .783 save percentage in two home appearances this season.