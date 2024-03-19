Skinner scored three goals on six shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Skinner had a goal in each period to account for half of the Sabres' offense. It's his third multi-goal game of the campaign, and he's now racked up five tallies and four assists over nine games in March. For the season, the winger is up to 24 tallies, 45 points, 186 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances. A 30-goal campaign isn't out of the question, but he'd need to have a strong final month.