Skinner scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Skinner got the Sabres on the board 6:27 into the second period, burying a rebound off Spencer Martin on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The 31-year-old Skinner has two goals in his last three games after he was held to just one point (an assist) in his previous nine contests. Overall, Skinner's up to 19 goals and 36 points through 50 games this season, a significant step down from his 82-point campaign in 2022-23.