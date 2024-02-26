Skinner is set for an MRI before the club leaves for its two-game road trip, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports Monday.

Skinner was on the ice for just a few minutes Monday before departing and should be considered questionable heading into Tuesday's meeting with the Panthers. Skinner has managed just two goals in his last 12 contests after overcoming a previous upper-body issue. If Skinner were to miss any time, both Zach Benson and John-Jason Peterka could be in line for a promotion to the top line.