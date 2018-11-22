Sabres' Johan Larsson: Scores first goal of season
Larsson lit the lamp for the first time this year during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
It took 16 games, but he finally broke through with a goal, and snapped a seven game point drought in the process. He's playing on the fourth line, where he has just three points on the year. Despite the goal, he isn't a reliable source for any category at the moment. Not only is his scoring down, but he's also hitting less. He has 15 hits in 16 games so far, after posting 117 hits in 80 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...