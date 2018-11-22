Sabres' Johan Larsson: Scores first goal of season

Larsson lit the lamp for the first time this year during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

It took 16 games, but he finally broke through with a goal, and snapped a seven game point drought in the process. He's playing on the fourth line, where he has just three points on the year. Despite the goal, he isn't a reliable source for any category at the moment. Not only is his scoring down, but he's also hitting less. He has 15 hits in 16 games so far, after posting 117 hits in 80 games last season.