Sabres' Johan Larsson: Suffers foot injury

Larsson sustained a foot injury in Wednesday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Penguins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

This injury reportedly stems from the Swedish forward getting in the way of a shot late in the first period. Larsson only logged 6:57 of ice time, leaving the game hobbled after taking one shift in the second frame. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

