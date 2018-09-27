Sabres' Johan Larsson: Suffers foot injury
Larsson sustained a foot injury in Wednesday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Penguins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
This injury reportedly stems from the Swedish forward getting in the way of a shot late in the first period. Larsson only logged 6:57 of ice time, leaving the game hobbled after taking one shift in the second frame. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Line defense in need of improvement•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Chips in two points in 5-3 win•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches two assists•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will be subjected to league hearing•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Goal drought continues•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...