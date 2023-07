Clague agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Clague will remain with the Sabres despite not receiving a qualifying offer from the team this offseason. He contributed four assists, 24 shots on goal, 24 blocked shots and 24 hits in 33 games last year. It wouldn't be a surprise if Clague started the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.