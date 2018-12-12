Sabres' Marco Scandella: Nearing a return
Scandella (upper body) could be in the lineup for Saturday's game with Washington.
Scandella has missed the past seven games with his upper-body injury. A lock on the penalty kill, the Sabres went from an 81.5 percent to a 78.3 percent penalty kill in his absence. Buffalo also has a game this Sunday versus the Bruins, so Scandella's return might be held off until then.
